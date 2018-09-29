Share:

The LHC Friday summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani for Sept 29 on a petition seeking directions for conservation of water. The court also summoned the Secretary of Irrigation and Wasa MD. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the orders. The petitioner argued that underground water level had dropped to an alarming stage but despite of that, no steps were being taken for its conservation.The court also summoned office bearers of service station association.