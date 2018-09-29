Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa has observed that the Chief Justices of the provinces and of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) should issue necessary directions to prioritise the hearing of appeals filed by juvenile convicts.

He further observed that the requisite instructions by the Chief Justices through their respective registrars should be issued to the juvenile courts within their respective territorial jurisdictions to ensure the expeditious conclusion of trials.

“The juvenile courts should be further directed not to entertain routine requests for adjournments and if the case is to be adjourned it must only be in exceptional circumstances,” observed Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He also directed his office to communicate the observations to the Registrars of all the High Courts, the Prosecutor Generals of the provinces and of the Islamabad Capital Territory and to the Attorney General for Pakistan.

“The Office of this Court is directed to insert the word “Juvenile” on the cover of the files of all criminal petitions and appeals filed by juvenile convicts and to prioritize their fixation in Court,” Justice Isa ordered.

The observations were made in a detailed judgment on an application of one Muhammad Adnan who was released from jail after 11 years.

On September 14, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had acquitted 21-year old Muhammad Adnan, on charges of trafficking drugs, when he was juvenile and at the age of 10. The other members of the bench included Justice Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

The prosecution had accused the juvenile of trafficking more than 160 KGs of drugs. “The Juvenile Justice System Ordinance, 2000 does not specifically stipulate the period within which trials should be concluded nor the period within which appeals should be decided, however the stated purpose of the Ordinance is to “provide for protection of children” (the title and the preamble of the Ordinance),” Justice Isa observed in his 8-page judgment.

“Considering the provisions of the Ordinance and being mindful that the Constitution envisages ‘the protection of women and children’ (clause (3) of Article 25) it would be appropriate to direct that trial of juveniles be concluded by juvenile courts without delay and appeals against conviction be prioritized and expeditiously decided,” he further observed.

He further observed that because of an inept investigation a child remained incarcerated for over eleven years.

“In this case the police appeared to be more interested in protecting the real perpetrators of the crime. The trial court needlessly indulged the prosecution, which took over two years to submit the police report /challan, and it took three years to conclude the trial.”

It further observed that the trial court overlooked section 10 (7) of the Ordinance wherein it is stated that if the trial was not concluded within a year the juvenile shall be released on bail.

“The High Court, which was the Appellate Court, then took another four years to decide the appeal of the appellant,” he lamented.

“In the present case an appeal to this Court did not lie as of right therefore a petition for leave to appeal was filed in the year 2014 and leave to appeal was granted in terms of Article 185 (3) of the Constitution by this Court in the year 2017, and the appeal has been decided on the first day of its listing.”