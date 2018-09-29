Share:

Lahore Corps Commander General Amir Riaz called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and discussed matters of provincial and national importance during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said 220 million Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces against any foreign aggression. He said nation was proud of the armed forces for defeating the terrorism and wiping out the terrorist hideouts, adding that their success was a golden chapter in the history of the country. Ch Sarwar said continuity of democracy, economic progress, provision of basic amenities to the people and making country's defence impregnable were the top priorities of the PTT government. General Amir Riaz said the armed forces were fully capable of defence of the country, adding that nothing was more dear than the solidarity and security of the country. He said the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies of the country had rendered invaluable sacrifice for the defence of the country.

