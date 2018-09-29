Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar on Friday said that Pakistan has not decided yet to take bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as both sides are currently holding article IV discussions.

“Government had not yet decided if it should go for any programme with IMF, however decision to that affect would be taken by October,” finance minister said in a media talk. The minister said that all options including approaching the IMF are open, adding that he never said that government would not go to the IMF.

Asad Umar, installed as saviour of the country’s economy by the incumbent government, said that current dialogue with IMF mission would be the basis of bailout package if the country approaches the Fund. Pakistan and IMF are holding article IV discussions, which is part of normal routine, he explained while talking to the media.

Talks between Pakistan and IMF remained continued on the second day. IMF mission has met with Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. He gave detail briefing to the IMF on the incumbent government’s policy on increasing trade. He said that government is planning to enhance the exports in order to control the soaring current account deficit of the country. The current account deficit had touched $18 billion during previous fiscal year. Dawood informed that government is working on five years Strategic Trade Policy Framework and National Tariff Policy.

Addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Umar said that the economy was undergoing ‘bypass’ and would get improved with the efforts of the government. He further said that the government was working to separate the tax policy and tax collection functions as part of tax reforms to facilitate the taxpayers. He said a Tax Policy Board would be formed and business community would also be given representation in that Board.

Finance minister said that ICCI should develop a Master Economic Plan of Islamabad keeping in view the natural endowments of this region and share it with the government so that the available endowments of the region could be exploited for the economic development of Islamabad. He said ICCI should also prepare recommendations to guide the government which types of industries should be set up in the planned Especial Economic Zone in Islamabad. However, he said that Islamabad has good potential for ICT industry as 27 higher education institutes were producing educated youth including IT professionals in the federal capital.

He said government was working on a plan to provide 100-million-gallon water per day to Islamabad that would resolve water shortage issue and would also benefit the local industry in Islamabad. He assured that the government would cooperate with ICCI for new industrial estate in Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that a new industrial estate was badly needed in Islamabad for industrialization as there was no further space in the available industrial estates for setting up new industries. He urged that the government should provide suitable land in Islamabad for this project. He said almost 90 percent issues of trade and industry were related to CDA and government should appoint sitting president ICCI as member of CDA Board that would help in smooth resolution of key issues of business community. He also briefed the Federal Minister for Finance about the purpose of constructing Export Display Centre and hoped that it would contribute towards promoting exports of the region.

