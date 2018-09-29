Share:

ISLAMABAD : A delegation of six French companies from various sectors, led by the French Business Council, the largest French Chamber of Commerce in the Middle East based in Dubai, visited Karachi from September, 24 to 27, 2018. Their visit was jointly organized by the embassy of France in Pakistan and the Pakistan France Business Alliance (PFBA), said a statement issued here on Friday. The delegates had meeting with representatives from the French embassy and the French Consulate General to better assess opportunities offered by the Pakistani market. They visited a textile factory belonging to Gul Ahmed Group, one of the major players in the manufacturing industry and Sanofi’s plant. Sanofi, a major French company in the pharmaceutical sector, has been present in Pakistan for over half a century, manufacturing locally. The Pakistan France Business Alliance shared its insight into the Pakistani business environment to the French Business delegation and organized a fruitful networking diner with the Pakistani business community.

Business to business meetings were also organized during the visit and that will certainly contribute to the development of economic relations between France and Pakistan.