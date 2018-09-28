Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Maqbool Ahmed Shakir said that raising education standard at public schools was amongst the government's top priorities. Talking to journalists here, he said that a total of 175,000 saplings were grown at the schools of Sheikhupura district under plantation campaign. He added that there were 1,158 public schools in the district where teachers' attendance was 95 percent and of students was 95.5 percent. "The schools' management also maintain cleanliness on the schools' premises." He said that nursery classes and Quranic education had been started at many public schools, adding that action would be taken against the schools' heads showing poor performance.

TOURNAMENT: Noorpur Thal Sports Welfare Organization is organising annual "Shaheedan-e-Pakistan Cricket Tournament" at Burhan Town Sports Ground Noorpur Thal from September 29.



Ten teams from different areas of Thal will take part in the event. According to chief organiser of the tournament M Waseem Gull Mughal, the prominent social workers including Malik Abdul Ghafoor Asif Borana and Sheikh Haji Gulzar Hussain will be chief guests on the occasion.