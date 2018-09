Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minnows Fata thrashed mighty HBL by massive 233 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 Round Four Pool-A match played here at Abbottabad Stadium on Friday.

It was first victory for the Fata who were highly underdogs against a team of HBL who had the services of Test players. HBL, needing massive 340 runs for victory, were all out for 106 in just 29.1 overs. Test discarded Umar Akmal tops cored with 36, consuming 27 deliveries and hitting 3 boundaries and two massive sixes. It was Asif Afridi, who ripped through HBL top order and grabbed 6 for 36 while Manzoor Khan took 2 for 20 and M Talha also chipped in with 2 for 39.

Earlier, Fata resumed their second innings and declared their innings at 258-8 wickets in 80.2 overs. Talha made unbeaten 54, Asif 43 and Naeem 37. Ammad Butt captured 4 for 76 and Israr-ul-Haq 4 for 97.

POOL A AT LCCA GROUND, LAHORE

LAHORE REGION WHITE: (First innings) 182 all out in 100.1 overs: (Afaq Shahid 51, 172 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Ali Zaryab 44, 162 balls, Imran Dogar 40, 110 balls, 4x4s, Yasir Ali 5-23, Sameen Gul 2-20, Ali Shafiq 2-63)

(2nd innings) 177 all out in 92.3 overs: (Ali Rafique 60, 209 balls, 3x4s, Ali Zaryab 23, 121 balls, Sameen Gul 4-31, Yasir Ali 2-24, Saeed Anwar Jr. 2-31, Nauman Ali 2-49)

KRL (First innings): 166 all out in 66.5 overs: (Gulraiz Sadaf 58, 95 balls, 7x4s, 3x6s, Jaahid Ali 26, 78 balls, 2x4s, Usman Arshad 20, 48 balls, 3x4s, Muhammad Irfan 5-47, Waqas Ahmed 4-46)

(2nd innings) 90-4 in 55 overs: (Azeem Ghumman 35, 160 balls, 2x4s, Jaahid Ali 28, 114 balls, 4x4s, Waqas Ahmed 2-21).

RESULT: Match Drawn AT ABBOTTABAD CRICKET STADIUM, ABBOTTABAD:

FATA Region (First innings) 437 all out in 97.2 overs: (Asif Afridi 112, 103 balls, 12x4s, 5x6s, Afaq Raheem 76, 116 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Talha 68, 67 balls, 7x4s, 3x6s, Asad Afridi 52, 57 balls, 9x4s, 2x6s, Sami Ullah Jr. 41, 83 balls, 10x4s, Khushdil Shah 35, 72 balls, 3x4s, Khurram Shahzad 6-162, Ammad Butt 2-79, Umer Gul 2-82)

(2nd innings) 258-8 dec in 80.2 overs: (Muhammad Talha 54*, 75 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s, Asif Afridi 43, 88 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Naeem 37, 57 balls, 7x4s, Asad Afridi 31, 23 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Afaq Raheem 30, 102 balls, 3x4s, Samiullah Jr. 25, 98 balls, 2x4s, Ammad Butt 4-76, Israr-ul-Haq 4-97)

HBL (First innings) 356 all out in 113 overs: (Muhammad Waqas 70, 119 balls, 14x4s, 1x6, Zohaib Khan 73, 180 balls, 11x4s, Salman Afridi 48, 133 balls, 5x4s, Imran Farhat 32, 60 balls, 5x4s, Umar Akmal 24, 49 balls, 5x4s, Israr-ul-Haq 20, 33 balls, 4x4s, Muhammad Talha 4-85, Naseer Akram 2-45, Asif Afridi 2-70)

(2nd innings) 106 all out in 29.1 overs: (Umar Akmal 36, 27 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s, Asif Afridi 6-36, Manzoor Khan 2-20, Muhammad Talha 2-39)

Result: FATA Region won by 233 runs

POOL “B”

AT MULTAN CRICKET STADIUM, MULTAN:

ZTBL (First innings) 223 all out in 89.4 overs: (Waqar Salim 43, 96 balls, 4x4s, Anas Mustafa 40, 95 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Shahrukh Ali 36*, 87 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69)

(2nd innings) 179 all out in 57.1 overs: (Haseeb-ur-Rehman 46, 51 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Aun Abbas 42, 82 balls, 7x4s, Waqas Salim 26, 27 balls, 6x4s, Haider Ali 21, 40 balls, 5x4s, Ahsan Baig 4-44, Ali Usman 3-27)

Multan Region (First innings) 486-9 del in 154 overs: (Imran Rafiq 148, 349 balls, 15x4s, Khalil Ullah 96, 178 balls, 14x4s, Ali Usman 89, 202 balls, 7x4s, Usman Liaqat 61, 136 balls, 8x4s, Husnain Bukhari 34, 37 balls, 4x4s, Waqar Hussain 21, 17 balls, 3x4s, Imran Khan 3-56, Haider Ali 3-113, Usman Ashraf 2-76)

Result: Multan Region won by an innings & 84 runs.