Share:

islamabad - The Department of Islamic studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Thursday organized a seminar on International Peace Day. Addressing the participants, Vice chancellor (VC) FJWU, Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir said the International Peace Day observed every year provides an opportunity to the international organizations and nations to play their role to promote peace all over the world.

The world powers should come forward for resolution of the international disputes so that peace in every part of the world could be ensured, she added. Islam is a religion of peace and we all have to work for peace and harmony in our society. Concerted efforts should be made by all the stakeholders to achieve the target. Professor Faculty of Islamic Studies, Peshawar University Qibla Ayaz was guest speaker on the occasion. She said that all Muslim countries should play their role for peaceful settlement of international disputes.