KARACHI - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) has urged upon the government to develop and implement policies to create a favourable business environment for upcoming entrepreneurs to give a fresh impetus to Pakistan's economic growth through greater inflow of domestic and foreign investment.

The acting president of FPCCI, Chaudhury Javed Iqbal said that these policy reforms should focus on creating conditions that would enable enterprises to grow and compete globally. Tax relief on the import of machinery and One Window facility to facilitate the investors would definitely encourage the potential businessmen, he added.

He pointed out that industrialization required long term financing usually from the private sector and as such there was a need to take the business community on board in the decision making process of economic policies. Addition of some members from the business community, with the suggestion of FPCCI, in Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) would help in making realistic policy decisions, he remarked.

He was of the view that investment policies should be designed in conformity with the investors' needs keeping in view the strategic position and a market place teeming with possibilities. Similarly, it was imperative that investment be sought in export-oriented industries in order to increase the capability of the economy to generate the foreign exchange necessary to sustain and service the growing external debt, he added.

The acting president assured the government that FPCCI would render any help and assistance required in this regard. The business community would stand firmly by the government in its efforts to overcome the dwindling economic situation of the country.

The FPCCI acting president said that some sectors in our industry specially export oriented ones, were in the revival phase and expecting relief measures from government against the difficulties of rising energy and gas prices and high tax rates as such some measures to provide required relief to them was needed.