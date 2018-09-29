Share:

LAHORE: A crop insurance policies distribution ceremony was held at Agriculture House on Friday where Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Punjab Ehsan Bhutta was chief guest. The scheme as pilot project was launched for Kharif 2018 in Sheikupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan. Bhutta said the objective of the scheme was to protect the income of farmers against unfavourable circumstances. Under scheme, he said, 100 and 50 percent subsidy on insurance premium for five acres land owners and from five to 25 acres was being provided respectively. The scheme in first phase was applicable on cotton and rice crops.–Staff Reporter