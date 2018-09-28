Share:

BAHAWALPUR/SIALKOT-Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed said that the government was making strenuous efforts to ensure the provision of quality seeds and pure fertilisers to enhance per acre yield.

He stated this while talking to the several local leading farmers who were led by Ch Rahil Ansar Malhi and Nouman Akbar Ghuman at his office.

The provincial minister added that the farmers must follow the advanced techniques to help establish strong economy. He also ordered stern legal action against dealers found selling spurious fertilisers and pesticides.

Gepco surveillance teams caught red handed seven consumers Khalid, Iqbal, Nasir, Shafiq, Arif Mehmood, Ghulam Hussain and Bashir Hussain while stealing electricity direct from the main electrical cables in various parts of the Sialkot district. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Tahir Wattu has directed the concerned officials of the Sialkot health department and the Drug Inspectors to take stern legal action against the medical stores and clinics for selling the substandard drugs.

While presiding over an important meeting of the District Quality Board Sialkot held here, the DC said that the elements selling substandard drugs were the killers of the humanity and they would be dealt with iron fist. The meeting was told that the Sialkot district administration has sent the challans of as many as seven medical stores (for selling expired and banned medicines) to the Drug Court for further proceedings.

Likewise, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal said that strict action would be taken against the people involved in the business of substandard and counterfeit fertilizers and pesticide. "All the necessary steps will be taken to protect the rights of the farmers."

He expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Task Force Committee on Thursday.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to enhance the monitoring process for the counterfeit and substandard fertilizers and pesticide, adding that these cases should be followed to ensure the completion of laboratory's diagnostic process and unresolved cases. It was told in the meeting that during the last three months Rs442,000 worth counterfeit fertilizers were recovered on which a fine of Rs353,000 was imposed.

For the checking of counterfeit fertilizers, 258 samples have been attained from which six were found substandard on which cases have been registered against those who are responsible. Similarly, for checking the counterfeit pesticides 635 samples have been attained from which 14 were found substandard. Five raids have been done for the recovery of counterfeit pesticides. Counterfeit pesticides worth Rs2.8 million have been destroyed during the raids. Cases have also been registered.

In the meeting, Director Agriculture Ch M Munir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Ahmed Pirzada, officials from Agriculture and Livestock Departments along with representatives of farmer organizations, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed Jameel and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur SD Khalid were present.

CASE FILED: Kotwali police have registered a case against contractor Imran Akram Butt for collecting inflated parking fees from the visiting people at the parking stands of a local private hospital located at Paris Road Sialkot.

Police have registered the case on the order of a local Assistant Commissioner and sent the accused behind the bars for overcharging parking fees from the visiting people. Further investigations were underway. A married woman Misbah Khalid (38) was mysteriously found dead at the wash room of her house in Sialkot Cantt’s Polo Ground locality. Her family claimed that she committed suicide by strangulating herself with her Dopata.

GIRLS KIDNAPPED: Three young girls were forcibly kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in Daska city and its surroundings. Some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Muhammad Arshad’s young daughter Tehreem Fatima (17) at gunpoint from her house located at Daska City’s Awami Road locality.

Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local widow Zubaida Begum’s young daughter Naila Rani from her house in Mandraanwala-Daska here. In Islampura Daska City, some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Muhammad Latif’s young daughter Arooj (18) at gunpoint from her house.