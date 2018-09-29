Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said on Friday the provincial government increased the budget for the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) 120 times by raising the amount to Rs8.5 billion from Rs700 million in 2012-13.

He said this made NICVD the ‘centre for national unity’ where people from all provinces and areas of Pakistan are coming for state-of-the-art cardiac treatment services.

“Even opponents of the Sindh government are now praising services of NICVD in their speeches, which shows that this facility has not only become a symbol of excellence in Pakistan but in the entire region where patients are being provided free of charge health facilities without any discrimination,” Murtaza said while speaking at the launch of “Preventive Cardiology Programme’ of the NICVD on Friday.

The NICVD administration announced launch of the Preventive Cardiology Programme on the eve of World Heart Day, saying after providing all modern treatment facilities to people of Pakistan, they were now focusing on preventive cardiology to minimize deaths due to cardiac ailments in the country.

The adviser said he and his family were aware of the devastation caused by cardiac diseases as he himself lost his father at the early age of 41 but now he was glad to become part of preventive cardiology programme of the NICVD, which would save thousands of lives of people.

“The Sindh government has provided every possible support to NICVD for provision of best treatment facilities and now this centre is functioning in entire Sindh. Our focus now is to lower the disease burden by increasing awareness among common people about the heart health and prevention from cardiac ailments,” he maintained.

Claiming to be a ‘big admirer’ of the NICVD for establishing satellite centres in eight different cities of Sindh and seven chest pain units at different locations of Karachi, he said this facility was now saving hundreds of lives on a daily basis by providing them state-of-the-art treatment facilities near their abodes.

“NICVD is in entire Sindh now and people of Sukkur and Larkana do not have to come to Karachi these days as they are being given top of the line health facilities in their own cities. Even people from Quetta, Peshawar and Fata are visiting these hospitals and satellite centres in Sukkur and Larkana for being closer to them as compared to Karachi,” he claimed.

Announcing full support to NICVD in its future endeavours, he said the Sindh government would continue supporting not only the NICVD but it would also continue to improve condition of hospitals and health services at other facilities in Sindh.

Executive Director of NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar on the occasion announced launch of Preventive Cardiology Programme of NICVD, saying after introducing all modern treatment facilities to heart patients at the NICVD, they had now decided to focus on prevention and prevent people of Pakistan from acquiring heart diseases so that they could become productive members of the society.

“We have established the Department of Preventive Cardiology at the NICVD and brought one of the best interventional cardiologists Prof Khawar Kazmi to head this department and programme,” he said adding that it was the right time to make changes in the lives of people by making them aware of their anti-health lifestyles.

Declaring media and government as two major partners in the preventive cardiology program, Prof Nadeem Qamar urged the media and the government to support them and convey their messages to far flung areas of the country. “Media can make people aware in small villages and towns while government’s support is inevitable for the material resources,” he added.

30 DEATHS EVERY HOUR

Eminent cardiologist Dr Khawar Kazmi claimed that as per latest data of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at least 30 persons were dying every hour in Pakistan, which was an alarming figure as after every two minutes, one person was dying somewhere in Pakistan due to heart diseases .

“In this scenario, where 250,000 people die annually in Pakistan, we not only need more treatment facilities but also a comprehensive preventive cardiology programme and strategy to prevent people from cardiovascular diseases,” Prof Kazmi said, adding that today was defining day in the history of NICVD due to launch of a unique programme.

He said Pakistan was becoming a nation of ‘diseased and disabled’ persons as every third youngster was hypertensive while every fourth person was diabetic. In order to make country prosperous, there is an urgent need to make people aware of health hazards and healthy life style.

Prof Nabila Soomro from NICVD Rehabilitation Department also spoke while senior professors, cardiologists and experts from different departments were also present.