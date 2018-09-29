Share:

islamabad - Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in order to explore new avenues in the higher education sector will enhance collaboration and initiate joint research projects between higher education institutions, Friday

Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has invited the Vice Chancellors of Kyrgyz universities and academicians and educationists of Kyrgyzstan to enhance the collaboration in higher education sector.

This was revealed by Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman, HEC while talking to Mr. Erik Beishembiev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan who called on him at the Commission Secretariat.

The statement issued said that ambassador Beishembiev said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy cordial relations, adding that educational links play very important role in strengthening the bilateral relations. He said the youth of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have a great potential and they can change the society.

Dr. Banuri said the HEC wants to learn about the issues facing Kyrgyzstan and work closely with Kyrgyz institutions.

He said the higher education institutions of the two countries need to share their expertise with one another and collaborate in various academic fields including agriculture, micro-biology, bio-technology, medical and other areas.

He said Pakistan has expertise in agriculture sector and can offer trainings to Kyrgyz agriculture students.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of the HEC, Pakistan comprising HEC officers and Vice Chancellors of various Pakistani universities visited Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in October 2016 to explore further avenues of collaboration, assess facilities and strength of Kyrgyz educational system, and see where Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can cooperate for enhancing quality of education, research and technology transfer.

The delegation had visited National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of the Kyrgyz Republic, I. K. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, Kyrgyz State University of Construction Transportation and Architecture, International University of Kyrgyzstan, Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Institute of Informational Technologies in Education, Institute of Biology NAS, Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Training and Sport, Institute of Seismology NAS, Innovative Center of Phytotechnology, Gareev Botanical Garden NAS, Institute of Biotechnology NAS, Bishkek Academy of Finance and Economics, Kyrgyz State Technical University, Institute of New Information Technologies, Kyrgyz State University, Institute of Forestry NAS, Institute of Pharmacology NAS, and Institute of Biochemistry NAS.