Communication helps businesses grow and prosper, creates relationships, strengthens the effectiveness of organizations, and allows people to learn about one another. Technologies, such as the Internet, mobile phones, social media, and customer relationship management systems greatly affect the way companies communicate with prospective customers. These new forms of communication are changing the media landscape and the type of messaging strategy organizations use. Many consumers and business professionals seek information and connect with other people and businesses from their computers and phones. With access to many sources of information and an interest in interactive media, consumers may collect more product information on their own.

The ways in which businesses reach consumers has changed drastically. What once depended less on data and more on psychology and creativity now relies on both in order to work well. Marketing is no longer limited to billboards and print ads in newspapers and magazines. Since the inception of The Internet, smartphones and with the presence of other technology marketing has become a totally revolutionized field. Now every small and big company finds ways of using technology to give themselves a competitive advantage over others. Most of the organizations hold marketing seminars to educate their employees on how to embrace new marketing tools provided by emerging technology. In this way the marking has developed a deep relation with technology. Following is a small analysis how exactly has technology changed traditional marketing and to what effect?

Think about a decade ago when businesses used to market their products by purchasing ads in newspapers and magazines, placing signs around the store, having salespeople go door to door. Even though these activities still happen but technology has revolutionized marketing techniques. Now people more likely receive an advertising email, read a tweet or check out a website found through a search engine. There are some marketing tools provided by technology which almost every other company using it.

Websites have become business necessities. There is hardly any company which is made with having a website. Websites help to share product details, reviews, photos and videos and attract potential customers 24/7. Companies not only announce products, but also sell them directly to customers all over the world. That reach stretches far beyond what a local newspaper ad can achieve. That is why only shopping has gained popularity event in under developed countries like India and Pakistan.

Marking any business product through email is one of the most affordable and potentially engaging ways. There are lots of businesses that have built up through emails and those businesses have a large base of customers who already are interested in the products they offer. Email marketing is an ideal way to announce new offerings, distribute coupons or discounts and share information on products. Many email marketing campaigns have evolved into digital newsletters, in which product marketing integrates with compelling content.

These days almost everyone has his/her mobile phone. That is why mobile marketing has become another valuable tool to reach out customers on their cell phones and other mobile devices through text messaging and applications. Now companies use text messages to send special coupons or deals to their loyal customers and general public. They keep their customers in touch when the sale season is on or when the new stock of their products is coming. Some companies even have developed their own branded applications for smartphones. Companies offer a reasonable discount for those customers who reach them through text messages or some online coupons. These are all the marking techniques which are only possible because of modern and cheep technology.

Technology is making its presence known in stores. The use of digital signage is a trend that allows businesses to capture the attention of customers and market specific products to them. This is particularly helpful for restaurants and other businesses that need to respond to changes in inventory or introduce new products on a regular basis. Advanced point of sale systems can give employees real-time information on what products are in stock or help them track a customer's preferences. Providing excellent customer service is a key to successful sales and marketing.

Social media is perhaps the most popular tool of marketing these days. Istagram and facebook are on the top to share information with people. Almost every company has its own social media accounts which are updated regularly and people hardly miss any new promotion, discount, sale or any other notices.

Overall, technology has positively impacted the effects of traditional marketing. With big data to back it up, online ads can reach consumers in more ways than ever before. But in spite of all these traditional media should also be integrated to enhance one’s business and presence.

The writer is director marketing at Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group and can been reached at bilalmehmood@yahoo.com.