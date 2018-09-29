Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit China in mid-October aims at expanding the bilateral partnership to ‘new levels’, officials said.

The details of PM’s trip are being finalised through the diplomatic channels, said the officials. This would be Imran Khan’s second foreign trip as the Prime Minister after his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The officials said that PM Khan will discuss progress on the CPEC and economic relations between Pakistan and China during his visit.

The iron brothers – as Pakistan and China call themselves – have intensified contacts after the ‘misunderstanding’ on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as the Financial Times ‘misquoted’ Adviser Razzak Dawood.

Pakistan later told China that CPEC was a matter of life and death for Pakistan and Dawood’s statement was misquoted. The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to the successful implementation of CPEC.

The FO said there was a complete consensus on the future trajectory of CPEC and the two sides were in agreement to expand cooperation in other areas including socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption, agricultural cooperation and industrial development as per the needs and priorities of the government of Pakistan.

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited China and held talks with the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping.

The Financial Times had reported that Pakistan was planning to review or renegotiate agreements reached under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The projects concerned are part of the $62 billion CPEC plan. They include a huge expansion of the Gwadar port on Pakistan’s south coast, as well as road and rail links and $30 billion worth of power plants.

“The previous government did a bad job negotiating with China on CPEC - they didn’t do their homework correctly and didn’t negotiate correctly so they gave away a lot,” Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor for commerce, textiles, industry and investment, was quoted as saying.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad took notice of the report in Financial Times regarding remarks by Adviser Razzak Dawood on the CPEC as well as the clarification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Textile of Pakistan.

A Chinese embassy statement said: “It is a firm consensus between China and Pakistan that the CPEC is a mutually beneficial project and both the governments will carry it forward according to the needs of Pakistan and for the development of Pakistan.” It added: “Such ill-intentioned reports based on distorted and misquoted information only demonstrate that the report contributor has total ignorance and neglect of the CPEC or China-Pakistan traditional partnership.”

This month Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan’s friendship with China was time-tested. In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad, he pledged to enhance partnership. Yi had also invited Prime Minister Khan to visit China on behalf of his government.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013. It provides the important network and platform of cooperation among countries along the Belt and Road regions.

Yesterday, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Wang Yi said they were waiting for the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

In the meeting, Qureshi also informed his Chinese counterpart that the Prime Minister was himself looking forward to visiting China. “Both dignitaries discussed bilateral relations in the meeting which was also attended by the officials of the two countries,” the foreign ministry said.

Qureshi reiterated that CPEC was a project of great significance, adding it was among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

Pakistan’s foreign minister highlighted that the multi-billion-dollar project had strengthened the bilateral relations which are historical in nature. He vowed to take the strategic cooperation between the two countries to the ‘new heights.’

Imran Khan , who took the office in August, believes that friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.