The Mozang police have registered a case against an unidentified person on the charges of demanding extortion money from an excise inspector. Excise inspector Syed Qamar ul Hassan Zedi complained to police station Mozan that unidentified person was demanding Rs 500,000 extortion from him by writing letter in his name. He said the accused was also extending life threats to him and previously the person sent his message through a post card and demanded the money. Qamar Shah said that accused was also lodging complaints against him with his department on different charges. Local police have registered a case and started investigation.