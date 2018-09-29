Share:

Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman termed incidents of street crime in the day light as failure of police and other law enforcement agencies. In a statement issued here, Naeem said that street crimes were on the rise despite deployment of Rangers and police in big numbers. People are not safe even at their homes and offices and it seems that they are left at the mercy of robbers. He said in these circumstances the citizens are so frightened and annoyed as there was no one to protect their lives and properties.

Expressing concerns over children kidnappings, the JI leader was of the view that many cases came into limelight but not a single culprit was arrested. “A student was shot dead by the robbers upon resistance in Ittehad Town the other day and the killers are still on the run,” he recalled.

The JI city chief said that besides common citizens, the business community was also facing hardships due to increasing street crimes, as the shopkeepers are also being robbed. “Who is the responsible and who will get rid the people of this fear,” he asked.

Naeem demanded of the federal and provincial government and the inspector general to take notice of the situation to ascertain how the criminals managed to restart their activities after the restoration of peace in Karachi. “The people of the city were expecting that the law and order situation would improve even more but it started to deteriorate,” Naeem added.

He said that instead of taking effective action against the criminals, the government and police are trying to decrease the significance of the matter. The JI would not left the people alone and if situation persists, we would hold protest demonstration.