Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner is ‘’still trying to cope’’ with her anxiety.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star struggles with anxiety and has been seeking the help of a counsellor, who told her she needs a ‘’better work/life balance’’. Speaking on the family’s E! reality show, she said: ‘’I’m still trying to cope with my ongoing anxiety.’’

With a counsellor adding: ‘’You need to have a better work/life balance.’’

She also shared a clip, captioning it: ‘’learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help.’’

Kendall previously opened up about her anxiety, admitting she is a ‘’hypochondriac’’. She said: ‘’Since I was a kid, I’ve always been a hypochondriac. I’ve always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.’’

The reality television star had hundreds of dollars of jewellery stolen from her home last year, while her older sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed and gunpoint in Paris in 2016, and all that has contributed to Kendall feeling unsafe.

She admitted: ‘’There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery. Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.

‘’I don’t think any of us have taken the time to process what’s been happening over the past year - almost two years, even. And I think that that is a factor in a lot of this. It’s hard to get your brain to slow down and think about it and really process what’s happening. Now that I can sit here and verbally say that, I think that will help me with the steps to take the time and really address it.’’