KARACHI - Labour leaders on Friday raised the demand for registering cases against negligent government officials, owners and contractors of mines over inadequate safety measures.

The demand was raised during a joint press conference of National Trade Union Federation (NTUF), Pakistan Federation of Chemical, Energy, Mines and General Workers Unions held at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Leaders including Muhammad Rafiq Baloch, Nasir Mansoor, Imran Ali, Karamat Ali, Habibuddin Junedi, Aziz Khan, Zahra Khan and Moti Ram. They said the deaths of miners could be minimised through adopting adequate security measure and taking irresponsible people to task. They called upon authorities to enforce Miners Act. They said in whole country workplaces have become death chambers for laborers but the conditions in the mining sector are even worse, where the number of deaths of workers is rising with every passing day.

The went on to say: “As per an estimate, every year 200 miners die due to lack of safety measures and old methods of mining in Pakistan. Today in Pakistan the 95-year-old Mines Act 1923 is intact, but even it is not being implemented. There is the Coal Mines Ordinance 1960 but it is only present in pages of law books.”

They said in whole world 1 per cent of labour force is related to the mining sector and their death ratio is more than 8 per cent. However, they added due to better safety measures, now the number of mine mishaps is curtailed, but still more than 12.000 mine workers die annually.

“In different areas of Pakistan like Swat, Kohat, Mach, Bolan, Sanjdi, Dagari, Tharparkar, Lakhra, Meting, Khuzdar, Khewira, Dandot and Mengora hundreds of thousands of labours are working in the mines of iron, gold, copper, diamonds and coal in virtually inhuman conditions, where the health and sanitary conditions are lacking.

They said presently many international mining companies along with their local partners are looting the national resources of Pakistan which is rich in minerals. However, even after passing of 70 years no provincial or national mining policy is formed and the government has not ratified the ILO Safety and Health in Mines Convention 176, though 33 other countries related to mines have already ratified this convention, incorporated it into their laws and also strictly implementing them.

They said the main reasons of death of miners in Pakistan are not implementing safety measures. The labor laws are not practically there in the mining sector and centuries old methods of mining are being adopted here. Majority of mines are at oft and sandy stone hills and they cave in during rains and result in tragic deaths. Moreover, deaths are also occurred due to accumulation of gases in mines and explosions. There are other reasons of deaths but there is not proper data on these deaths of miners. These silent deaths are gradually caused by inhaling of micro dust during drilling, methane and carbon monoxide.

They said that in the Thar Desert of Sindh, the largest coal reserves of the world are present and local and international companies are mining coal from there, but the working conditions of the miners are worrisome. They work 12 hours a day for a meager wage of Rs400 and without any weekly holiday. A noted company has not paid its more than 4500 workers the salaries for past three months. Due to mining, the traditional jobs in the area have ended but the jobless people are not being given employment. This situation is also present in Lakhra and other mines.

The leaders demanded that the government should ratify the ILO Safety and Health in Mines Convention 176. The government should make new laws and a national policy for the welfare of the mine workers. Tripartite talks should be initiated for improving working conditions of the miners. Labor laws and health and safety laws should be implemented in the mining sector. Mine workers should be given the right of making their unions and electing CBAs. They further demanded that the locals should be given jobs in the Thar Coal. Expelling local workers should be stopped and salaries should be paid to them regularly. In case of more than 8hour a day work, overtime should be paid to the workers and they should be given paid weekly holiday.

Residents of the villages affected due mining in Thar, especially Kumbharon Daris should be given compensation. Effective steps should be taken to check environmental degradation in the Thar due to coal mining.