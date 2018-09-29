Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar Friday said that a bill would be presented in the Punjab Assembly for imparting compulsory awareness of family planning to the youth before marriage.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting on family planning. Director General Population Welfare Naeem Ud Din Rathore and other officers also attended the meeting.

The minister noted that creating awareness among people about family planning and the health of mothers was need of time. He also stressed that a mechanism would be designed to give information to the youth about the use and benefits of contraceptives. Hashim Dogar further stated that it was vital to seek cooperation of private sector to control the increasing population and to meet the targets of family planning.

He also said that his job was to inform the government about the positive and negative points about the ongoing projects so that future strategy could be devised. He uttered that he would personally visit the clinics working in the field and then evaluate their performance.