ISLAMABAD - Bahria Town’s Chief Executive Officer has submitted a letter in the Supreme Court which was sent to the Punjab’s Irrigation Department outlining the proposal for construction of the Dadocha Dam.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has been hearing the case regarding developing a housing scheme on the land of Dadocha.

On September 12, the top court had asked the Punjab government to come up with an alternative proposal if it had objections to the proposal of Bahria Town regarding construction of the dam.

The proposed Dadocha Dam will be constructed on the Soan River and all the rainwater from Murree and the Kahuta Hills will gather in the lake at the Dadocha Village near Sihala on Kahuta Road.

According to a study, the dam if built at the proposed site will have a storage capacity for supply of 35 million gallons per day water to the residents of Rawalpindi. The letter of Malik Riaz also annexed the proposal of construction of Dadocha Dam on the Public Private Partnership basis.

According to the letter, the Project of construction of Dadocha Dam has been approved for Rs6027.71 million in 42nd Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Meeting on January 2 of 2018.

The Mode of Public Private Partnership will be Build-Operate-and-Transfer (BOT). According to Financial Proposal, Rs2,812.61 million for construction and development of infrastructure to be funded by DHAI-R and JV Partners depending upon the prevailing scheduled rates at the time and duration of Construction along with saving of 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

The document submitted with the letter stated that the Punjab government will supply all the designs, drawings and plans relating to the structure and construction of Dadocha in full details enabling the construction in accordance with the material so provided.

For the supervision of the construction, M/s NESPAK or any reputed local or international project management team will be designated with the approval of Supreme Court.

The Punjab government shall procure all authorisations for the construction of the Dadocha Dam according to the site plan and drawings and specifications from all concerned authorities including Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for environment certificates that may be necessary for the construction of Dadocha Dam before the commencement of work on the project.

Regarding the legal aspects, it is however stated that the Dadocha shall belong to and vest in the DHAI-R and JV Partners and shall always remain in its undisturbed possession till recovery of invested amount including profits as per ‘Concession Agreement’ to be signed with Government of Punjab.

DHAI-R and JV Partners will be competent and free to recover the cost of construction of the Dadocha along with reasonable profit at rates prescribed for other similar dams in the vicinity and shall enjoy undisturbed and peaceful possession and authority over the Dadocha, reservoir as well as on the regime, administration, water distribution and supply as also on collection and receipt for the sale of water from Dadocha and its reservoir.

These arrangements of undisturbed possession and authority to administer and regulate the regime of the Dadocha, and to obtain receipts/ payments for water supplies shall continue without alteration except with the consent in writing of DHAI-R and JV Partners, until the cost of the Dam, with reasonable profit, is fully recovered.

In case, the Government of Punjab wishes to take over the possession or ownership of Dadocha from DHAI-R and JV Partners before the prescribed time, it shall compensate DHAI-R and JV Partners for any and all expanses and losses thereby incurred or to be incurred by DHAI-R and JV Partners.