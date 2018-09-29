Share:

islamabad - The members of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday criticized Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz for being absent from the meeting and maintained that he had only enjoyed protocol at the government’s expense and done nothing to strengthen the ICT local governments during the last three years.

The members were of the view that the Mayor enjoyed all perks and priviliges of his position but never seriously addressed the problems of the capital’s residents nor work for the improvement of local bodies. Deputy Mayor Azam Khan chaired the meeting in the absence of the Mayor as the MCI met at Pak-China Friendship Centre to discuss different issued relating to the MCI and the rules being framed to govern it besides details of Corporation’s income and expenditure. The members disapprove of the lack of interest shown by the Mayor in the affairs of the MCI and approved a resolution against his non-serious attitude.

“This man (Mayor) has wasted our three years… we should hold him accountable. We should get rid of him. Can we not agree on this point that the Mayor is not acceptable to us? No matter from which party comes the next [Mayor] he must have sympathy for the people of Islamabad,” said Jamil Khokhar as he took the floor. He also challenged the government claims that the authorities have retrieved hundreds of acres of land (33000 kanals) from the encroachers and added it’s all a lie.

Another member, Malik Sajid said that the Mayor has lost confidence of the house. “We all must unite on this point. We would be held responsible if we don’t take a decision now,” said Sahjid.

The members also criticised the performance of Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO). CMO Najaf Iqbal revealed that the CDA spent millions of rupees from the funds given to the MCI without approval of the MCI. He said the CDA spent Rs 2.5 billion rupees grant without taking MCI into confidence. He told the house that the MCI has funds but it cannot spend due to lack of rules of business and schedule of establishment.

PTI’s Chairperson Farzana Arshad and chairman Sheraz Kiani also criticized the Mayor saying a person who did not qualify for the post was imposed on Islamabad. They also hold the Mayor responsible for delay in approval of the rules of business and schedule of establishment for the MCI.