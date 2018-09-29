Share:

Islamabad - The National Highway Authority has chalked out 75-day action plan under which 180,000 saplings will be planted along the national highways and motorways network to make them environment friendly.

A statement issued by the NHA said that 50,000 saplings would be planted along Hakla-DI Khan section of the CPEC and that 4545 plants were to be grown every week. Likewise, it said, 50,000 plants would also be planted along Pindi Bhattian-Gojra Motorway out of which 1100 saplings were planted during the running week.

Hazara Motorway would also be beautified through afforestation by planting 30,000 saplings out of which 2,000 saplings have been planted.

Under this programme, it said, 3,000 plants would be planted all along Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway in currency of this week.

Afforestation will also be extended to Peshawar-Islamabad and Lahore-Islamabad Motorways, Airport Road Junction and Gojra roundabout. The programme will continue by December 07, 2018, it added.