ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Friday recommended an increase of Rs 4 per litre in the prices of motor spirit (petrol) and high speed diesel (HSD) for October 2018.

The Ogra proposed an increase of Rs 4 per litre in motor spirit (petrol), Rs4 per litre in high speed diesel, Rs 3 per litre each in the price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO), it is learnt reliably here.

In a summary forwarded to the Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division, the Ogra has recommended upward revision in oil prices almost all the petroleum products, sources said.

If government approves the Ogra summary regarding increase in petroleum products, the price of petrol would increase from Rs 92.83 per litre to Rs 96.83 per litre and HSD from Rs 106.57 litre to Rs 110.57 per litre. The prices of kerosene oil would go up from Rs 83.50 per litre to Rs 86.50 per litre and price of LDO would increase from Rs 75.96 per litre to Rs 78.96.

Kerosene oil is used in remote areas where LPG was not available for cooking purposes. The LDO is used in industry.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had reduced oil prices by up to 5.6 percent for September. The price of HSD was reduced by Rs6.37 per litre from Rs112.94 to Rs106.57 per litre. The price of petrol was reduced by Rs 2.41 per litre or 2.5 percent. After the reduction, the petrol price come down to Rs 92.83 from Rs 95.24 per litre. Similarly super kerosene oil was reduced by Re 0.46 per litre or 0.55 percent .The price of super kerosene oil (SKO) was reduced to Rs 83.50 per litre from Rs 83.96 per litre. However, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) was increased by Re 0.59 per litre or 0.78 percent. With the increase, the price of LDO was increased to Rs 75.96 from the current Rs 75.37 per litre.

It is pertinent to mention here that against the standard GST of 17%, the government is currently charging 22 percent GST on HSD, 9.5 percent on motor spirit, 6 percent on kerosene oil and one percent on light diesel oil (LDO). The government will announce new prices of petrloeum products on September 30.