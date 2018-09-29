Share:

KARACHI - Opposition and treasury leaders on Friday apologised over their ethnic remarks during the assembly session on Thursday and vowed not to repeat this in future.

The provincial assembly session, which witnessed a heated argument between MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain and PPP lawmaker Sohail Anwar Siyal, started more than an hour behind the schedule on Friday.

Soon after the prayers, PPP and PTI leaders hurled taunts at each other over prayers for political leaders. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader Shamim Naqvi asked the speaker to allow him to speak on the unfortunate debate on Thursday. He said the abuse hurled at the Mohajir community by the treasury and claims of opposition that Karachi is feeding Sindh were unfortunate.

“I condemn the attitude of both sides and being the leader of opposition I apologise on behalf of the opposition lawmaker,” he said.

In response, Minister for Works and Services Nasir Hussain Shah also apologized on behalf of the treasury lawmaker and said the budget speeches should confine to budget rather than other political issues.

“We belong to this province and should not create bitterness amongst us,” he said. However, his speech did not go down well with the treasury members who demanded that instead of PTI any of the MQM-P lawmaker should apologise over the issue. A heated argument also ensued between PTI lawmakers Haleem Adil Shaikh and PPP lawmakers Imtiaz Shaikh and Sohail Anwer Sial.

The speaker intervened and asked the treasury members to sit down, as a meeting before the session of provincial lawmakers from both sides had decided to settle the issue and run the affairs smoothly.

The opposition leader also said that his apology was on behalf of the entire opposition and they all should spread love instead of hatred in the province. “A sensible word from anyone should be acknowledged rather than raising hue and cry over it,” he said to the treasury lawmakers.

BUDGET DEBATE

Seema Zia initiated the budget debate on Friday with praise for PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the leadership this time is not wanted for corruption, money-laundering or facing NAB cases.

“The winds of change have spread across the country. Once they were not given any space in the assembly because they had only three lawmakers, but now they have 30 seats in the Sindh Assembly,” she said, adding that in the next phase this change would also change political landscape of Sindh.

Dedicating her speech to Amal, a girl who was killed during a police encounter in DHA, Zia said that her killing had exposed the structure of police, home department and health department in the province.

“Where are the promised police reforms? Why military grade weapons were provided to policemen whose fire killed an innocent girl? Why there was no government rescue service to attend to the girl when she was wounded?” she asked.

She said that the girl was taken to a private hospital but she was refused admission by the authorities. “Is there any system to regulate these private hospitals?” she asked. Neither there was a government ambulance service nor a trauma centre except a dilapidated one at the Civil Hospital, she said. Despite tall claims about improvement in health sector, there are only two functional government hospitals - JPMC and Civil Hospital, she said, adding that the Cyber Knife surgery project the government takes credit for is totally funded by an NGO.

Highlighting discrepancies in the NICVD, which the government portrays as its successful health project, Seema Zia said that Project Director Nadeem Qamar was appointed after expiry of his contract and he was involved in giving tenders against SPPRA rules.

“Surgeon Nadeem Rizvi is also re-appointed against higher perks, but he is also running private clinics,” she alleged.

The minister himself had admitted of a lack of facilities at Sindh hospitals and failure of the provincial government, the PTI lawmaker said.

Minister for Health Azra Pechuhu refuted the claims on minister’s explanation under rule 261 of the assembly rules and admitted a lack of facilities at government hospitals but said the PPP was running the health ministry from 2014.

She clarified that Qamar had run the institute successfully and appointing a competent person after expiry of the contract is not against the rules.

“Rizvi has come to serve the country from abroad after leaving his luxurious perks,” she said.

Zia also lashed out at the ministry of women’s affairs for its failure to address women’s issues and implement laws. “The government takes credit for most bills passed by the assembly but most of them have yet to have rules of business,” she said.

Minister for Women Shehla Raza cited rule 261 and responded to the criticism from a lawmaker.

MQM-P lawmaker Mangla Sharma said that a bill pertaining to Hindu marriage and early child marriage were passed but they have yet to be implemented. She highlighted discrepancies in disbursement of funds for needy minorities.

MQM-P lawmaker and former opposition leader Khawaja Izhar criticized the government for not convening provincial finance commission’s meeting. He called for accountability over installation of cameras at different roads. The former opposition leader also highlighted discriminate behaviour with party’s political prisoners and said that they were even bared from meeting their party prisoners.

“The rise in street crime and abductions of children are happening in this tenure where they claim of improved law and order situation,” he said.

He said that claim was made that the MQM-P had killed policemen but no one had proof of it instead criminals patronised by the PPP in Lyari killed policemen in attacks.

Responding to it, former local bodies minister Jam Khan Shoro referring to MQM-P said that those who were defending U-turn today were defending former dictator Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif. “PPP has initiated K-IV project and the Thar Coal project is near completion,” he said adding that work is also under way on filter plants project in Hyderabad.

He also criticized PTI and said that those who blamed MQM-P for killing Zohra Shahid are sitting with them as coalition partners. “We were blamed for our reconciliatory policy but which policy is followed by the PTI,” he asked

The session after speeches of other lawmakers was adjourned by the speaker for Saturday morning. As per rules the assembly sitting is not scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays but since the government is short of time for passing the budget before October 1, it has convened the session, which would witness speeches from opposition leader and chief minister and passage of the budget.