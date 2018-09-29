Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is making efforts to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s glory amid tensions with India, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan will highlight India’s “negativity” with the SAARC member states.

The officials said that Pakistani diplomats were in contact with the SAARC member countries to seek their support for the summit in Islamabad and revive the Association’s lost glory.

SAARC Summit is held in different South Asian nations every 12-18 months. The first SAARC Summit was held in Bangladesh in 1985.

The SAARC Summit, in 2016, was to be held in Pakistan but India boycotted following the Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers in held Kashmir.

The SAARC summit 2016 was finally cancelled as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Maldives followed India’s decision to boycott the summit.

Pakistan is now seeking support from smaller South Asian states to host the regional SAARC Summit in Islamabad this year. Sri Lanka and Nepal have already shown support.

Pakistan says that India is impeding the SAARC process as Islamabad remained committed to the regional body. Tensions have been growing between Pakistan and India after killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, by the Indian forces in July 2016 and an attack on an Indian military camp in held Kashmir in September that killed 19 soldiers.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended the SAARC council of foreign ministers meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also attended the meeting. As the meeting ended, the Indian minister left quickly without answering a question from a reporter who asked about any possibility of her meeting with Pakistani counterpart.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused India of creating obstacles in regional cooperation. He said that the attitude of only one country is hampering the spirit of the SAARC.

“She (Swaraj) talked about regional cooperation. My question is that how is regional cooperation possible if the nations in the region are ready to sit and you are the obstacle in those talks,” he said.

He added: “I am not hesitating in saying that for the progress and success of the SAARC and for the connectivity and prosperity of the region, there is only one obstacle.

The attitude of only one country is hampering and not letting the spirit of the SAARC and of the founding fathers fulfilled,” he added.