ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan will increase religious tourism.

This was decided in a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov and Minister for Religous Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor -Ul-Haq Qadri on Friday in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the federal minister highlighted the enduring brotherly relations between the two countries based on mutual trust.

He stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its special relations with Uzbekistan and desired to further expand its cooperation to all fields.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the present status of collaboration and agreed to promote religious tourism between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as more than seven sacred shrines, including the shrine of Imam Bukhari in Bukhara, Samarqand and other cities of Uzbekistan.

In this regard, MoU will be signed during the official visit of the minister in coming November of this year.

Haq said that there was also cooperation both cultural and educational between the two countries in addition to exchange of Ulema delegations and offering of scholarship in Islamic studies for the students of both countries.

Both agreed to keep working on strengthening the relationship between both countries in all fields to the interest of the two states and people.