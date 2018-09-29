Share:

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Peshawar Circle Friday claimed to have arrested a female Pashto singer Muniba Shah over charges of blackmailing a female on social media.

According to a FIA source, a female lodged a complaint with FIA on September 27 that someone was uploading her and her family’s pictures on the social medial with her fake identity and blackmailing her.

The FIA cyber crime Peshawar Circle after conducted thorough investigation hacked the identity and identified the location of the accused.

An FIA team conducted raid on the identified location and apprehended Pashto singer Muniba Shah and her brother over her involvement in the crime.

During the course of investigation, the accused confessed that she created the fake ID of the complainant against the mobile number of her brother.

The FIA recovered the computer which was being used in the crime and FIR under section 20 PECA 419 PPC was registered against the accused.

According to BBC, a court in Peshawar has sent the 29-year-old singer on judicial remand of 14 days. If convicted the singer can face five-year jail and Rs50 million fine.

CASH PRIZE FOR COP WHOREFUSED BRIBERY

The city police have announced cash prize and certificate for a traffic warden who refused taking bribery during an operation against flash and laser lights installed on vehicles.

The traffic police have launched a campaign under which flash and laser lights installed on vehicles of common people are being confiscated.

The cash prize and certificate for the traffic warden was announced after a footage surfaced in which he refused taking the bribe.

The traffic police warden, Asif Raza, intercepted the vehicle of a man and took off the flashlight that was installed on the vehicle.

The driver tried to offer a bribe of Rs300 to the traffic warden but he refused and also did not return the confiscated flashlight.

“Even if you give me Rs3 million [in bribe] I will not accept it,” the traffic warden told the driver.

According to police, the person offering bribe was from Abbottabad hence was considered a guest in Peshawar and allowed to go after a warning.

However, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jameel has acknowledged the honesty of the traffic warden and announced to award him a cash prize of Rs5,000 and acertificate of appreciation.