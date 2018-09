Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was shot dead during street fight in the Lohari Gate police precincts on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified by police as Farhad. The body was shifted to the morgue fro autopsy. A police official said that Naveed Butt, Nauman Butt, and Ali Raza opened straight fire on Farhad after a brief argument. The victim received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot while the attackers fled instantly.