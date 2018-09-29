Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the usage of words “persons with disabilities” for special people in official documents in violation of a Supreme Court ruling on the issue.

LHC Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition filed by Advocate Hamayyon Faiz. The petitioner pointed out that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued directives for the use of words “special persons” instead of “persons with disabilities” for such people. Following the SC orders, the Punjab government had also issued a notification for the usage of the recommended words for such persons. However, the petitioner regretted, the Punjab government had failed to implement the Supreme Court’s and its own orders in this regard.

He stated that still words “persons with disabilities” were being used for special persons in the official correspondence as well in their posting and transfer documents. He also said that in the legislative documents made for such persons, the same words were used for them. The petitioner made a humble submission to the High Court that the Punjab government may kindly be directed to amend the special persons act and implement its own notification.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 5.