Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for measures to promote exports and focus on employment generation in the information technology and telecommunication industry.

Talking to Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said development in these sectors holds the key for future development of the country.

He said their efficient use can help improve the public services delivery structure of the country through digitalization of ministries and departments of the government. He said research and development in this sector needs to be patronized to open new avenues in this sector.

The president also appreciated the step being taken by the ministry for the promotion of information technology and telecommunication in the country.