Share:

LAHORE - Police Friday claimed to have arrested a rickshaw driver allegedly abducting and raping a college girl in the Hanjarwal area a few days ago.

The suspect was identified by police as 28-year-old Zahid Ali. A police official said the suspect was arrested from the Shera Kot bus-stand as he tried to leave the city. He was later sent to the police lockup.

SP (Investigation) Saddar police division Rashid Hayat said the rickshaw driver was going to drop the girl at a local academy the other day. Zahid Ali took the girl to an unknown place where he raped her and then fled away. Earlier, the police had registered a criminal case against the rickshaw driver on the complaint of father of the victim. Further investigation was underway.

A local resident told the police that the attackers were involved in drug peddling and they killed the young man who forced them to stop selling narcotics in the locality. The police were investigating the killing with no aest made yet.