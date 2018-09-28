Share:

Gujranwala-Dacoits and thieves went on the rampage as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, cell phones and other valuables in 27 hits here on Wednesday.

In Ali Pur Chatha armed men snatched Rs. 50 thousands, two cell phones from Adeel, in Aroop area bandits looted Rs. 30 thousands, motorcycle and cell phone from Jehangir, in Nowshera Virkan police station limit dacoits took away Rs.200 thousands, cell phone from Farooq, in Qilla Didar Singh Nasir was deprived of Rs.30 thousands, two cell phones and gold chain on gun point, in Sadar Gujranwala police station limit robbers snatched Rs.50 thousands, gold ring and cell phone from Jamshed, in civil lines area armed men took away Rs. 22 thousands, motorcycle and cell phone from Faraz, and in Garjakh area bandits looted Rs.100 thousands, cell phone from Jasim.

In Ali Pur chatha Azam was deprived of Rs. 47 thousands, cell phone and gold locket on gun point, at Sohdra dacoits took away Rs. 200 thousands, cell phone and gold ornaments from Baber, in Emanabad armed persons snatched Rs. 52 thousands, cell phone from Altaf, in Sadar Wazirabad area Asghar was deprived of Rs. 30 thousands, locekt set and two cell phones, in Gakhar Mandi bandits snatched Rs. 28 thousands, motorcycle and cell phone from Shabbir, and in cantt area dacoits took away Rs. 135 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from Rana Mansha, at Ladhewala robbers looted Rs. 400 thousands, three cell phones from Fareed.

At Ahmed Nagr Asif was deprived of Rs. 45 thousands, two cell phones, in Qilla Didar Singh bandits snatched Rs.100 thousands, two cell phones from Maqsood, at Sohdra armed men snatched Rs.250 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones from Ejaz, in Ladhewala Riaz was deprivedof Rs.70 thousands, cell phone on gun point, in Aroop area robbers looted Rs.200 thousands, cell phone and gold ornaments from Faisal. in Theft incidents unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Talib, Zahid, Rauf, Shoaib and Iqbal while car of Iftikhar and motorcycle of Nafees stolen from different places.

A man was shot dead by the robbers for showing resistance in a dacoity incident here in Dhulley police station limit Gujranwala.

Hanif and Usman were present in their fruit shop located at Aziz cross byepass when two armed men entered in the shop and snatched cash from the, when Hanif showed resistance the robbers opened fire resultantly Hanif died on the spot while Usman injured. rescue 1122 team shifted the injured person to DHQ hospital.

Anti corruption establishment have arrested two government officials red handed while receiving bribe.

A citizen Chaudhary Khan gave an application to anti corruption that Patwari Naseer is demanding bribe of Rs.25000/-from him for correction of property record while another citizen Fayyaz Hussain alleged in his application that stenographer of building department is demanding bribe of Rs. 5000/- for issuance of NOC to him.

On the applications anti corruption teams conducted raids and held both the officials while receiving bribe from the citizens.