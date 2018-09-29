Share:

The district administration Friday announced three points for sale of helmets on discount. The decision was taken due to people’s growing concerns about overcharging by shopkeepers dealing in helmets. On the directives of the Lahore High Court, the City Traffic Police has started ticketing motorcyclists not wearing helmets and the fine amount is Rs1,000. The city administration specified GPO Chowk, Charing Cross and Hall Road to sell helmets on discount. The local helmet is available for Rs500 and imported helmet for Rs1,150. Also, seven people were arrested for fleecing people on Macleod Road. People can register their complaints against overcharging by helmet dealers on phone number 99210630.