Punjab government has decided to regularize all the contract teachers of scale 17 and 18 all over the province including Rawalpindi.

As per media reports, the Punjab government has decided to regularize all contract female, male, senior teachers, headmasters and headmistress in BPS-17 and 18 in all over the province.

Following this order, Director public instruction has issued circular to district education officers of all 36 districts of

Punjab and sought complete information of all male and female teachers within the 2 days.

The contracts of these teachers are going to expire on 31st December 2018. A total number of contract teachers is 50000.