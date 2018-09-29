Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate which resumed on Friday with Chairman M. Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair continued debate on the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Participating in the debate, Senator Aurangzeb Khan said that the government should start development schemes in FATA.

He expressed the hope that present government would announce such development projects for people of FATA.

Senator Sardar Azam Musakhel urged the government to give relief to poor segment of society in the amended finance bill. He added more relief packages should be announced for people of Balochistan.

He said that prices of gas and electricity should not be increased while steps should be taken to overcome inflation in the country.

Senator Rukhsana Zubari said that the government should implement its austerity measures in true sense. She said that the government should fulfil its all promises made with the people.

She said that more focus should be paid on renewable energy while the present government should also ensure its plan to construct houses.

Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan asked the government not to increase prices of gas and electricity to give relief to salaried people. He added more allocations should be made for higher education.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sinjrani said that the Finance Ministry should ensure presence of Secretary or Additional Secretary of the ministry during debate on finance bill. Later on pointing out quorum, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sinjrani had to adjourn the house.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood says government would complete construction of Faiz Ahmad Faiz library despite its meager resources.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the Senate, the minister said the decision to construct the said library was made in 2011 and a piece of land had been allocated for the purpose at F-10 sector of Islamabad. Initially, a sum of 370 million rupees was allocated for this project which was later revised to 460 million rupees. The calling attention notice was moved by Senator Ateeq Sheikh of MQM.

Speaking on a matter of public importance, independent candidate from erstwhile FATA Senator Aurangzeb said the issue of pensions of FC personnel needs to be resolved.

Senator Rehman Malik of PPP said Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj made unsubstantiated allegations on Pakistan in her speech at the United Nations.

However, no befitting reply was given by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. On another point, he said media trial and character assassination of politicians needs to be stopped. The Chairman referred the matter to standing committee concerned.

Senator Ateeq Sheikh said in many areas of Pakistan, dangerous power lines are hanging near the homes of people and pose a direct danger to their safety. The matter needs to be resolved in the public interest.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan submitted a privileged motion against the Information Minister for allegedly levelling unfounded allegations against him on the floor of National Assembly yesterday.

Senator went on to say that the Minister will have to prove the allegations that his brother was appointed in PIA without merit. Unless the minister tender unconditional apology, he will keep on agitating on the issue and opposition will not allow the upper house to function smoothly.

On this chairman said that the matter will be further discussed in his chamber.