KARACHI : Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has announced that it achieved the status of Industry Leader in the Electrical Components and Equipment category of the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

The company's overall score was 88 out of 100 points, demonstrating that sustainability is central to Signify's company strategy and purpose. This is the second year in a row that Signify has been named Industry Leader and the second year the company has been included since it became an independent company.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized for the continuous progress that we're making on sustainability, which is central to our company purpose," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify.