SINGAPORE:- Singaporean schoolchildren will take fewer exams from next year under reforms unveiled Friday aimed at easing pressure on stressed-out pupils in a country obsessed with high achievement. The tiny city-state regularly tops global rankings when it comes to taking tests - but has faced criticism for putting pressure on students from a young age, and for a focus on rote-learning that curbs creative thinking. From 2019, students in the first two classes of primary school, aged six to eight, will no longer take exams, the education ministry said. Mid-year examinations will also be removed for some other levels of primary school as well as for those in the first and third years of secondary school.