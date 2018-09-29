Share:

ISLAMABAD - Six Major Generals of Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, the promoted General Officers include Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar, Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Maj Gen Abdul Aziz, Maj Gen Asim Munir, Maj Gen Adnan and Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf.

On the hand, some star generals including Commander Peshawar Corps and Director General are due to retire next month.

In June, Pakistan Army’s Promotion Board had also approved promotion of 37 brigadiers, including nine from the Army Medical Corps to the rank of major general.