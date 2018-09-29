Share:

islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari has directed the police officials to take strict action against those illegally occupying the properties of others and involved in drug peddling activities.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting here at Rescue-15 which was attended by all Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), all SDPOS and SHOs.

The SSP said that directions of Federal Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad would be strictly followed and no sluggish attitude would be tolerated against land mafia and other criminal elements. He ordered for effective policing measures and asked the police officials to immediately reach the spot in case of any untoward incident. He directed the police to attend to the complaints of the citizens, observe punctuality and remain in contact with them regarding their issues. He also asked for briefing ad checking of performance of investigation officers on a regular basis and warned of strict action against those involved in sluggish policing.

The SSP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest.

He directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He also directed for effective measures against those involved in drug peddling activities and to curb such practices in educational institutions. He asked all SPs to monitor and stay vigilant against policemen supporting such activities or criminal acts and ordered strict action against them. He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and to take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

Amin Bukhari stressed on speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation in the pending cases should be completed at the earliest, as progress on such cases would be reviewed. He stressed to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving public complaints. He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and to win the support of people through their performance. He directed for renewed efforts to curb car and bike lifting incidents in the city and said that Counter Terrorism Force would ensure assistance to the operational police to curb crime. There would be strict accountability in the force and those showing good performance would be encouraged through special prizes and other incentives, he maintained.