islamabad - The residents of G-13, who are already bearing problems of water shortage, missing street lights, dilapidated roads have been confined at their homes during late hours due to aggressive stray dogs threatening their lives. A resident Muhammad Kamran talking to APP said, “The number of stray dogs in the area has been increasing for the last few months and no remedial action is being taken by the authorities concerned.”

A number of dog biting cases have been reported in recent days. Females and children were more prone to be targeted and these vulnerable segments were forced to restrict their movement during late night hours. Another resident Mudassar Iqbal said he was also attacked by a pack of stray dogs but luckily managed to flee unhurt.

“The dogs are usually seen around garbage heaps during the day, while they roam on roads and streets at night,” said another resident Faisal Mirza. He said the dogs usually move in groups and become violent after seeing pedestrians, especially children. Hammad Bhatti, a resident of G-13/4, said that in the past, the authorities had taken action and the stray dogs were almost eliminated but their growth has significantly increased in recent months. He urged the authorities concerned to take action for the safety of the people and ensure public mobility without fear. When contacted in this regard an official of the ICT told that various campaigns were launched previously for elimination of these stray dogs. He admitted that a number of complaints have already been received and they were working on the issue. The official disclosed that a comprehensive campaign in the entire capital will soon be launched in this regard with the help of the Health Department.