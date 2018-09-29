Share:

islamabad - The students of Government Postgraduate College for Women Rawalpindi on Friday staged a protest demonstration after the college hostel administration ‘did not respond properly’ to the illness of a boarding student at night which ultimately led to her death.

According to the fellow students who protested the death, their classmate Urooj fell sick after a poisonous insect bit her the night before. The students said they informed the warden about Urooj’s condition but no one took her to the hospital. They added that she was instead administered the wrong medicine leading to her death in the hostel. According to the students, Urooj was breathing until Friday morning but died as she was not given proper medical treatment.

The student was enrolled in the BS programme at the college and belonged to Fateh Jang. Her body was later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

On the other hand, the college administration tried to declare Urooj’s death a suicide. The protesting students said the college administration tried to cover the incident and blocked the road to the inconvenience of the road-users. They chanted slogans against the college administration and demanded justice for the deceased.