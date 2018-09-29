Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government in the Friday’s National Assembly sitting faced embarrassment for not completing the required strength to run the house.

The lower house of parliament with the thin presence of lawmakers hardly disposes of only one agenda item when the opposition side pointed out the lack of quorum.

PML-N’s Sheikh Fayyazudin pointed out lack of quorum in the house, which led to suspension of the house as nearly 25 percent lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were present in the house.

The incumbent government for the first time could not complete the required strength in the house since it took reins.

The PTI members during previous government era used to strongly criticise them for not completing required quorum in the National Assembly (86 members). In the Friday’s proceedings, the opposition parties pointed out quorum twice but for the second time the required strength was present in the house.

DEBATE ON SUPPLEMNATRY BUDGET

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub while taking part in the debate on mini-budget said that the previous government had not taken timely measures to overcome crisis. He said the previous government had only concentrated on power generation and completely ignored faulty transmission lines.

The minister said the current capacity of power dispatch system was not more than 1950 MW power.

“The present government will take practical measures for the betterment of the country,” he pledged, mentioning the power division’s circular debt has soared to Rs1300 billion due to bad governance of the previous government.

He said that the PML-N government had left the economy in bad condition due to delayed tariff determination and failure to introduce reforms. The country’s debt had reached Rs29,000 billion in last five years from Rs15,000 billion. “The PML-N had fixed time bomb for the PTI government to be detonated soon after taking charge,” he commented.

PML-N Senior Leader Rana Tanveer, on his turn, said that the supplementary budget was directionless. “It was just a jugglery of words, as no relief was provided to the poor people of the country,” she said, targeting Finance Minister Asad Umar for allegedly presenting an anti-people budget.

However, the former minister said the opposition parties would extend full cooperation to the government in their good work.

PPP-P’s Naz Baloch on her turn strongly criticised the PTI’s government for allegedly not fulfilling its claims of bringing about ‘change’ in the country. “This topsy-turvy budget is a result of claims made by the PTI’s government,” she said.

Balcoh criticised the information minister for using objectionable language against in the parliament. “Sindh is not getting its due share of water so there were cases of drought in some areas,” she claimed.

Aliya Kamran from JUI-F on her turn said that the supplementary budget had exposed the performance of PTI’s government it the first month.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said that a special unit has been established to facilitate people of tribal areas to get the computerised CNIC.

“ The federal government will resolve the issues related to the blocked CNICs,” the minister said, mentioning this government would not compromise on the national security.

“Intelligence agencies and other relevant institutions are working in close coordination to ensure security of the people,” he said, adding the tribal people would also be taken on board to address the complaints.