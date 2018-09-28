Share:

FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has emerged top-ranked research university of country and it secured second position in overall category in Pakistan as per Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019.

As many as 86 countries are represented in the ranking. According to rankings, the UAF got the highest research point 16.3 across the country after COMSATS Institute of Information Technology. Whereas UAF in teaching category, got 16.9, in citation 23.8 points, in the industry income 36.2 points whereas international outlook is concerned, the score was 45.5 for the UAF. Three varsities, including COMSATS, UAF and NUST, from Pakistan found the space in top 1,000 universities of the world.

The UAF, second best in Pakistan, stood in the category of 801-1000 best universities in the globe whereas COMSATS, first in Pakistan, got in the category of 601-800 best universities across the world. Times Higher Education World University Rankings system is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

They are using 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments.

It is pertaining to mention here that the university secures 87th position worldwide in the subject of Agriculture and Forestry as per QS ranking. In the NTU ranking, it stood at 72nd best university worldwide in the subject of Agricultural Sciences. And as per Green Metric rankings, it is the 9th best university of the globe. It is recipient of 11 research productivity awards out of 32 by HEC.