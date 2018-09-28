Share:

SADIQABAD: The new government is required to develop country in all economic spheres, said Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] leader Sardar Raees Waseem Nawaz Warand. Talking to media at his residence, he said that the PPP had played a key role not only in strengthening democratic institutions but also defence of the country. He maintained that PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood completed development projects worth billions of rupees during his tenure as District Council chairman. “Hike in prices of electricity and gas is nothing but an anti-public policy,” he flayed.