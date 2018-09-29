Share:

NEW YORK - The strong strategic partnership between the United States and India does not represent any threat to the security of Pakistan, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Region Alice Wells said during a press briefing on Friday.

“I don’t see the strong US-India strategic partnership being at the expense of or as a threat to Pakistan,” Wells told reporters. Wells explained that the Unite States’ relationship with Pakistan stands on its own.

“Obviously there are issues between India and Pakistan that affect regional stability. We acknowledge that and we continue to support any dialogue efforts between the governments,” Wells said.

At the same time, the United States is calling on Pakistan to take more efforts to fight the Taliban, Wells pointed out. “We do expect and have high aspirations for Pakistan to take steps to end the role of non-state actors,” Wells said.

In early September, the US Defence Department suspended $300 million in funding to Pakistan citing the government’s alleged failure to fight the Taliban.

Responding to a question, Wells said the United States is ready to engage in negotiations with both the Afghan government and the Taliban in order to help Afghanistan find a peaceful settlement. In July, US media reported American officials held first-ever direct talks with representatives of Taliban in Qatar.

“The US administration is prepared to engage and participate in negotiations with both Taliban and Afghan government,” Wells told the reporters. “It is imperative that the Taliban and the Afghan government work together towards a peace solution. No political settlement can be negotiated over the heads of the Afghan people, and no political settlement can be negotiated only between certain elements,” she added.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the time for peace in Afghanistan has come and Washington was ready to facilitate dialogue between the parties to the conflict.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia, and the Taliban insurgency. In August, the Taliban rejected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer for a three-month ceasefire.

JANJUA, WELLS HOLD TALKS

APP adds: Alice Wells also discussed with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Washington-Islamabad relations and the situation in Afghanistan and in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

They met on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Thursday. Janjua said Pakistan desired a broad-based relationship with the United States that was based on mutual respect and shared interests. Pakistan, she said, wanted to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Highlighting the steps Pakistan had taken to engage with the Afghan government, she reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a comprehensive political reconciliation process in Afghanistan. She reiterated Pakistan’s concern over the presence of ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, which were exploited by militant groups for launching terrorist attacks in the region. She also briefed Ambassador Wells on the measures Pakistan was taking to secure the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Janjua also drew the senior US official’s attention to the ongoing human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. She said recent events had again demonstrated India’s stubborn unwillingness to engage with Pakistan.

Wells said the United States looked forward to working with the new government. Pakistan’s support was critical for peace in Afghanistan and appreciated the new government’s policy of reaching out to the Afghan government, she said.