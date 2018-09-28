Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): Reacting very sharply to the barbaric murder of young Mohammad Saleem Malik of Noorbagh Srinagar by the Indian forces, JKNF Friday strongly condemned the new wave of state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir. National Front Spokesperson said that cold blooded murder of Saleem Malik is a fresh example of the highhandedness of the men in uniform enjoying impunity laws like AFSPA and the patronage of New Delhi.

Unpaid workersgo on strike

Okara: The sanitary workers of the RHC of Renala Khurd went on strike for not receiving their salaries for the last five months. For unknown reasons the district Health dept had not paid their salaries for the last 5 months. The sanitary workers raised the standard of strike till the time their salaries were not paid to them. They said they were providing bread to their family with great difficulty, neither they could pay the fees of their children nor could deposit electricity or gas bills. They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Busdar, Commissioner Sahiwal Division and the Deputy Commissioner Okara to immediately look into the discrepancy of Health dept and arrange for the payment of their salaries to save them from starvation.



ELECTIONS: The annual elections to elect president and vice president of Okara Chamber of Commerce (OCCI) will be held today. It was unanimously decided by the Executive Body for the year 2018-19 of the OCCI. The result of the elections would be announced in a meeting of OCCI.