President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday declared that the government and opposition were united like a rock on Kashmir issue.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said, “When it comes to occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris.”

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly warned,” Mr. Modi must make no mistake about it.” He said that the world must beware of fascist Modi.

In another tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and its contributions to world peace were well-documented. He said, “We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions”

Lauding the role of Pakistan Army in eliminating the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz said, “Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists.”