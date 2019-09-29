Share:

LAHORE - City police on Saturday released a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Pakistan Sri-Lanka T-20 cricket matches to be played in Lahore early next month. More than 12,000 police will be deployed on security duties during the T-20 cricket series from October 5 to 9 at the Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium. According to a police spokesman, three SSPs, 13 SPs, 42 DSPs, and 131 Inspectors are among the police to be employed to provide security cover to the international players and the cricket fans. “More than 12,000 police officials will perform security duties during the cricket series in Lahore,” the spokesman said. In a press statement, Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police are all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting Sri Lankan team as well as Pakistani cricket players for the T-20 cricket matches. Ashfaq Khan said that citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking at different points and the visitors would not be allowed to bring with them any prohibited items. The DIG said that Lahore Police had successfully provided foolproof security to all the national and international cricket events held in Lahore during thelast couple of years.