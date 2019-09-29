Share:

LAHORE - In line with the prime minister’s policy of women empowerment, The Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority has signed an MoU with “Ghar Par”, a social enterprise market place company, committing placement of 240 Tevta-trained beauticians every year.

Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique and Ghar Par CEO Ms Shameelah Ismail signed the MoU.

Ali Salman, addressing the ceremony, said that Tevta under its new vision was focusing on quality industry-driven courses and acquiring accreditations for such courses resulting into improved placement opportunities both locally and abroad for its trained workforce.

Securing placements for Tevta trained beauticians through Ghar Par was not only an important step towards managing jobs for its trainees but also a great leap towards women empowerment through provision of respectable means of living to women belonging to low income group.

Ms Shameelah Ismail said that her organization was committed to providing opportunities to the women belonging to marginalized communities in the field of Beauty services and present MoU with The Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority was a step towards this direction.